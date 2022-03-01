Commander-in-chief confers Order of Bahrain medals on BDF officers

Listen to this article now

Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, today patronised, at the BDF General Command today, a ceremony to present the Order of Bahrain medals conferred by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander, on a number of senior BDF officers, marking the BDF’s 54th anniversary.

- Advertisement -

During the ceremony, attended by Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Dheyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, the commander-in-chief conferred the Order of Bahrain of the First Class and Second Class on a number of senior BDF officers.

The BDF chief delivered a statement in which he conveyed the congratulations of HM King Hamad, the Supreme Commander, to the honoured officers, noting that the annual honouring is in line with the BDF’s keenness to appreciate outstanding officers and motivate all its affiliates to be more dedicated in serving the nation.

He asserted that Bahrain is blessed with stability thanks to the advanced readiness of the BDF and the tireless efforts of its brave personnel to safeguard national security and civic peace. He wished the BDF servicemen who are stationed at the battlefronts continued success and safe return home, noting that they are always a source of pride for the sacrifices they are making to defend the Right.

The commander-in-chief affirmed that the BDF, which was established by HM the King, the Supreme Commander, is determined to continue enhancing its readiness in all fields and developing its military systems thanks to the unwavering royal support.

Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed commended the efforts exerted by the BDF servicemen, praising the sacrifices they are making for the sake of safeguarding the nation’s security, stability and territorial integrity, in addition to protecting its hard-won accomplishments and capabilities. He also wished the BDF continued progress so as to remain the kingdom’s protective shield.

Then, Surah Al Fatiha was recited for the souls of the fallen servicemen.

Defence Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary, Major-General Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and a number of senior BDF officers were present.