Court procedures have now become considerably more time-efficient in Bahrain as anyone looking to file cases can now do so online through the new “Court Case eServices” which include the ability to submit the commercial services all via bahrain.bh.

Submitting the cases online is a major step forward the development of the court procedures. It comes in line with elevating the judicial efficiency, developing eServices for the commercial sector, and making it easier for both lawyers and litigants. It is also in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 which relies on the principles of sustainability, competitiveness, and justice

Submitting the Commercial Cases in the First Degree via the “Court Case eServices” launched by the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs & Endowments and the Supreme Judicial Council, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). The comprehensive electronic eServices allow users to file cases, pay fees, and have comerhensive informative services to track status of thier cases up until the issuance of a verdict. Either for the commercial cases or any other case in the first degree.

The new system for the management of commercial court cases aims to finalize cases in a maximum of 10 sessions and no more than 6 months. Delays will only be for exceptional reasons specified through an order.

For more information, please contact the 80008001.