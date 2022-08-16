Commitment to the Kingdom: The Journey of Dadabhai Group

- Advertisement -

Dadabhai Group began its journey as a modest trading house more than fifty years ago in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a firm belief in our ability to achieve higher, we started to venture into unknown territories. New business opportunities opened up and inspired us to diversify. Bahrain’s economic environment turned vibrant and compelled us to capitalize on the changing market dynamic while satisfying our rapidly increasing customer base became the motivating factor for all our efforts.

These transformed landscapes shaped the direction of our business strategies. They became the gateway to our success and the doorways to our growth. Accomplishing unparallel benchmarks in our endeavors, we continually look at future expansions with great optimism and anticipation.

One of the most progressive and diversified conglomerates in the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the guidance of its Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Dadabhai, a true visionary, Dadabhai Group is recognized as a respected developer of star hotels, furnished luxury apartments, residential, commercial, and hospitality developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain and U.A.E.

Elite Group of Hotels, Dadabhai Construction, Dadabhai Travel, Pegasus Real Estate, Elite Facility Management Company, Alusol, Dadabhai Interior, Dadabhai Infrastructure Projects, Dadabhai Trading & Contracting, Arabian Neon, Vintage Décor, and Al Salmiya Management & Development Co. are a few companies that have developed under the umbrella of Dadabhai Group in the past seven decades.

Established in 1977Dadabhai Group’s Construction division – Dadabhai Construction is one of the Kingdom’s oldest and most well-known companies in the construction industry. Dadabhai Construction is an ISO-certified company and is categorized as a Grade AA Construction Company by the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning and as a Grade A Construction Company by the Bahrain Defence Force and Ministry of Housing. Dadabhai Construction has an impressive list of landmark projects behind its name. Each project is meticulously executed with uncompromising standards and excellence in the quality of planning and implementation that have become our trademark in the commercial sector.

A responsible and committed corporate citizen, the Dadabhai Group continues its commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain with social programs and projects as well as providing the local talent pool with rewarding career opportunities.