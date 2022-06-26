Complete Out Your Driving School Transactions via Bahrain.bh!

People wishing to obtain driving licenses in Bahrain can carry out essential tasks quickly and conveniently through eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices allow citizens and residents to request the issuance and renewal of learner licenses and pay related fees, attend theoretical lectures online, search for driving instructors, and book and reschedule appointments for driving tests.

Other GDT services available via the National Portal include the ability to update contact details, have international licenses issued, renew vehicle registrations, pay traffic fines, and request the issuance of traffic certificates. The services allow users to enquire about the conditions of used vehicles and request the issuance of authorization certificates to pass through King Fahad Causeway. They also enable Bahraini vehicle owners aged 60 years and above to receive discounts on their vehicle registration renewal fees. Some of the services require the use of the eKey.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels, @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul; download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps; or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain