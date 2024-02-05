Connect with Civil Defence on Tawasul!

In coordination with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the General Directorate of Civil Defense has joined the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul), becoming part of a growing list of 56 government entities on the platform. By taking this step and utilizing Tawasul, the General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasizes its commitment to maintaining strong communication lines with citizens and residents alike.

Through Tawasul, citizens and residents can submit inquiries, suggestions, and comments related to the cases under the responsibility of Civil Defense Directorates, including the Civil Protection and Safety Directorate, Administrative Affairs Directorate, Operations Directorate, Civil Defense School, Muharraq Public Security Complex, and Crisis and Disaster Management Directorate.

To ensure a prompt and efficient response, a specialized team has been assigned to respond to all inquiries, including payment issues, awareness lectures, and training such as first aid courses provided by the Civil Defense School.

Tawasul was first launched in January 2014 as a unified national platform in Bahrain and underwent several enhancements over the years, including the launch of the Tawasul mobile app in 2016 and the incorporation of features such as image categorization, profile creation, thanks & appreciation and customer satisfaction surveys. It serves as a bridge between the public and ministries and government entities, enabling active participation in decision-making processes.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via bahrain.bh/Tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.

