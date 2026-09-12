Conserving Bounties Society and Saudi Food Bank Advance Cooperation to Reduce Food Wastage

A delegation from Conserving Bounties Society, which operates the Bahrain Food Bank, recently visited the Saudi Food Bank in the Eastern Province as part of its efforts to strengthen regional cooperation, exchange expertise, and examine leading practices in food conservation and surplus management.

The delegation was led by Ms. Aamal Yousuf Almoayyed, Board Member and Chair of the Executive Committee, accompanied by Ms. Layla Mohammed Janahi, Board Member and Treasurer; Mr. Farouk Mohammed Al Khaja, Board Member; Mrs. Thawra Ebrahim Al Dhaen, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Nada Ishaq Abdulkarim, Board Secretary.

The representatives were received by Mr. Faisal Mohammed Al-Shoushan, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food Bank; Mr. Ahmed Adel Almuntakh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nasser Mohammed Alhajri, Director of Communications and Media Relations; and Ms. Abeer Khalid Aljudai, Director of Administrative and Human Resources Affairs.

A key segment of the engagement was a tour of Etaam Express, a non-profit supermarket offering a variety of food products at competitive prices. The visit provided an in-depth look into the supermarket’s operations and its role in supporting food security initiatives while contributing to broader efforts to reduce food waste and maximize the value of surplus food.

Discussions also extended to potential areas of collaboration, including a stronger institutional partnership and the possible formation of a joint committee to facilitate knowledge sharing. The parties also explored financial viability models, the establishment of a non-profit income-generating entity, and the development of an integrated food distribution network supported by designated collection points.

Both organizations further examined opportunities to draw on the Etaam Express experience and agreed to maintain the exchange of technical knowledge and institutional visits. These efforts are intended to support the implementation of joint initiatives that contribute to reducing food waste across the region. Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Aamal Yousuf Almoayyed, Board Member and Chair of the Executive Committee of Conserving Bounties Society, said: “This visit was undertaken at the recommendation of our Chairman, Mr. Abdulateef bin Abdulla Al Rajhi, and reflects our dedication to learning from proven regional approaches to food surplus management. It also allowed us to learn more about Etaam Express, a project which demonstrates how community service can be delivered while maintaining financial sustainability. We look forward to broadening our scope of cooperation with the Saudi Food Bank and translating this exchange into practical initiatives that can be adapted to Bahrain’s needs, thereby helping amplify the Society’s impact.”

The engagement forms part of the Bahrain Food Bank’s commitment to staying up to date with leading approaches and adopt innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of food surplus management, reinforce sustainability throughout its operations, and advance its mission of reducing food waste, and ensuring optimal use of available food resources for the benefit of the community.