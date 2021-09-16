Construction Commences of Electrical Substations for Commercial Villa Plots in Diyar Al Muharraq

Listen to this article now

Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the commencement of construction of electrical substations to supply power to commercial villa plots located in the northeast of Deerat Al Oyoun, which will begin as of mid-September. The completion of these works will contribute to enhancing the readiness of the commercial villas enabling the accommodation of a variety of activities and businesses in the city.

Castillo Trading and Construction has been commissioned by Diyar Al Muharraq to construct the electrical substations and lay the cables for the aforementioned commercial villa plots. The completion of these works is expected to take approximately six months from the date of implementation. Diyar Al Muharraq has highlighted the importance of completing this stage of work on the project, as it will further develop key features of the Masterplan.

The commercial villa plots include multiple spaces that are strategically located in a commercial area overlooking the main road in Diyar Al Muharraq, and in close proximity to several residential communities within the city. The plot areas start from 670 square meters and due to its strategic location, visitors and customers have clear vision and facilitated access to these plots, which are also an ideal platform for setting up a variety of businesses; including beauty salons, spas, fitness centers, offices, medical clinics, leisure centers and businesses that are seeking to benefit from an independent location in a vibrant area.

“Diyar Al Muharraq is distinguished by being an integrated and unique city within the region that offers a wide range of real estate solutions for various uses. The City has witnessed extensive developments and achievements in prominent projects within the masterplan. Diyar Al Muharraq’s vision focuses on providing a harmonious mix of residential, tourism, commercial and investment projects, as we were keen on designing the masterplan with great care and precision to meet the growing housing needs in the Kingdom. We are pleased to announce the imminent start of construction of electrical substations to supply power to the commercial villa plots in Deerat Al Oyoun during this month, and look forward to completing these works within the set schedule,” commented Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated residential cities in the Kingdom, offering a variety of commercial, recreational and healthcare facilities which contributes to preserving the family values of the Bahraini community and providing a variety of housing solutions suitable for a modern lifestyle. It is equipped with a number of facilities that meet residents’ daily needs, including but not limited to: mosques, parks, commercial complexes, hotels, schools and universities.