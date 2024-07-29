Consumer First

- Advertisement -

Bahrain launches the second year of Consumer Friend Initiative

Enhancing social responsibility and ensuring the affordability of essential commodities and food products, the Industry and Commerce Ministry has launched the second year of the Consumer Friend initiative. Running from July to November 2024, this initiative is coordinated with food and commodity retailers across the kingdom.

Industry and Commerce Ministry Domestic and Foreign Trade Assistant Undersecretary Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa emphasised that the Consumer Friend initiative aims to nurture social responsibility by ensuring the affordability of commodities and food products for consumers, citizens, and residents in Bahrain.

The Consumer Protection Directorate at the ministry spearheaded this initiative, collaborating with major markets to offer the lowest prices for food commodities and products. The names of participating commercial establishments will be published on the official websites of the Industry and Commerce Ministry, along with lists of commodities and food products. This will make it easier for consumers to review goods and prices and compare different shops.

Shaikh Hamad called on all commercial establishments involved in the sale of food commodities and products across the Kingdom to participate in the initiative. This step aims to enhance consumer protection, encourage competition, ensure consumer confidence in commercial establishments, and achieve sustainable business growth.

The first edition of the initiative, which ran from June to November last year, achieved positive results. It saw participation from 49 commercial establishments and benefited over 300,000 consumers, resulting in total savings of BD 250,000.

With the success of the previous year, the Industry and Commerce Ministry is optimistic about the continued positive impact of the Consumer Friend initiative in promoting affordability and consumer protection in Bahrain.