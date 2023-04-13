Continental shares Middle East key role and outlook for 2023

- Advertisement -

Significant role of the Middle East region in Continental’s global growth

Ferdinand Hoyos, Continental’s Head of the Replacement Tyre Business for Europe, Middle East and Africa, led a media roundtable on Continental’s key areas of focus

Continental, a leading global tyre and automotive technology company, recently hosted a roundtable event with key media, on the importance of the Middle East to Continental’s global growth and the continuation of key initiatives with private and public partners across the region. The event was led by Ferdinand Hoyos, Continental’s Head of the Replacement Tyre Business for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, along with Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East.

Hoyos provided an overview of Continental Group’s activities, which extend far beyond premium tyres – the extensive portfolio ranges from pioneering technologies and smart mobility of the future to architecture and safe, efficient solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. The roundtable also covered Continental’s global plans for 2023, including new products, facilities, and services, as well as the continuation of its very successful partnership, as the Official Tyre Partner of the Asian Football Federation.

One of the key areas of focus is Continental’s commitment to achieving its global Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate accidents, carbon emissions, and fatalities on the road. Hoyos discussed the company’s latest efforts towards this goal and its commitment to developing innovative products and technologies that improve safety on the roads for drivers through dedicated product lines for the Middle East across two brands, Continental and General Tire. These brands utilise pioneering German technology and European manufacturing prowess to bring products that fit the region’s requirements of robustness and durability. This has been complemented by the establishment of BestDrive, a complete tyre fitment solution designed to provide the best advice, service, quality, and value for customers across the UAE.

Another major priority for Continental is sustainable mobility. The entire Group is working to achieve 100 per cent carbon-neutral production by 2040; and by 2050, use 100 per cent sustainable materials, completely renewable and recyclable tyres, and a fully carbon-neutral supply chain.

Continental Middle East is also working closely with local authorities in the market to work toward sustainable ideas and solutions. The switch to EV is developing at pace and Continental is keen to support the region’s readiness through advances in tyre technology, having overcome the unique challenges with developing tyres for EV. Continental introduced its first to market ‘high load tyre’ which can bear standard load capacity by 25%, while simultaneously reducing noise levels by up to nine decibels. As a supplier to nine of the 10 highest-volume manufacturers of EVs worldwide, Continental is well-placed to capture the global growth of this sector.

Of the event, Ferdinand Hoyos, Continental’s Head of the Replacement Tyre Business for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “It’s a pleasure to visit the Middle East and have the opportunity to discuss not only the Group’s great results last year, but our plans in the coming years. The company’s 151 years is testament to how Continental remains at the forefront of its industry with continuous developments in technology and looks ahead with exciting and futuristic projects.”

Moreover, the Continental brand continues to expand its role as a major manufacturer of key components in vehicles for a variety of brands, ranging from ‘head-up display’ units to sensors such as wheel speed and acceleration sensors for crash detection.

Commenting on the event, Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, said, “The expertise brought by Mr. Hoyos provides a platform for our media partners to learn about Continental’s global and regional strategy. As a company, we are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the industry through innovative solutions and sustainable practices.”