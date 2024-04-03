Costa’ Opens New Spot at ‘District 2’

- Advertisement -

Continuing with its growth path, Zayani Foods opened its 20th Costa Coffee branch in Bahrain. The new branch is located in District 2, a new extension of District 1, making it one of the first stores to open in this rapidly developing area. This strategic location offers easy access from Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway, making it convenient for visitors entering the Kingdom through the King Fahad Causeway, as well as residents in the vicinity.

With a drive-thru facility, customers can now enjoy their favourite Costa beverages and snacks on-the-go, without having to leave the comfort of their cars. In addition to the drive-thru option, the new branch also provides a cozy indoor seating area for those looking to unwind and catch up with friends over a cup of coffee.

As part of Costa Coffee’s new slogan “Craft Something New”, Rawan Al Sairafi, a talented Bahraini artist, collaborated with the crowd to create a unique artistic Ramadan cup design, capturing the spirit of Ramadan. Additionally, a second artisan entertained the audience with a traditional oud performance, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event aimed to empower local artists and showcase that everyone is an artist in their own way. Kids also had the opportunity to personalise special Gergaoon gift bags with their own artwork. The event featured special Gergaoon Celebrations and giveaways for kids to enjoy.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Majid Khalid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Foods, expressed his excitement, saying: “We are delighted to bring Costa Coffee to District 2, further expanding our footprint in Bahrain. The vibrant community in this area presents a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with more coffee lovers and introduce them to our wide range of high-quality beverages and delectable treats.”

The launch of the 20th Costa Coffee store in Bahrain reaffirms Zayani Foods commitment to providing exceptional coffee experiences and excellent customer service to its customers. Customers can look forward to a unique and meaningful experience and enjoying the delicious offerings of Costa.

Since acquiring full rights to develop and operate the renowned UK-based coffee shop company in Bahrain December 2019, Zayani Foods has devoted itself to expanding the brand, making its outstanding handcrafted coffee and delicious menu choices accessible to customers all across the Kingdom.