Countdown underway for Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

The countdown to the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is officially on following a prestigious press conference at Royal Golf Club today, with an international field of leading DP World Tour players confirmed for the event.

Multiple Major winner Pádraig Harrington will headline the field, joined by Masters champion Sergio Garcia. The championship will feature a strong Olympic presence, with Harrington, Garcia, Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi, Thomas Detry, Ashun Wu, Bernd Wiesberger, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Antoine Rozner all having represented their nations at the Olympic Games.

Past Bahrain champion Dylan Frittelli will return to the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the field is further strengthened by a strong contingent of multiple DP World Tour winners, including Rolex Series winners Paul Waring, Cabrera Bello and Wiesberger, alongside Thriston Lawrence, Pablo Larrazabal, and Ewen Ferguson. The lineup is completed by current Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper and 2025 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Martin Couvra.

The event, attended by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and representatives from the General Sports Authority and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, shared insight into the tournament’s final preparations, two weeks out from action getting underway.

The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is set to take place from January 29 to February 1 and will showcase a field of stars from more than 25 different countries.

Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain, highlighted Bahrain’s rising profile as a global sports destination, noting that hosting the DP World Tour attracts golf enthusiasts and visitors, supports tourism growth, and strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a sports tourism hub. She emphasised the role of international media in showcasing advanced infrastructure for major events, and commended Bapco Energies for sponsoring this round of the tournament, highlighting the positive impact of such partnerships across related sectors.

Mark Thomas, Group CEO of Bapco Energies, added: “It is an honour for Bapco Energies to serve as title sponsor of the Bahrain Championship. As we bring world-class sporting experiences to our community, we are also proud to work with our partners to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, making sustainability a core part of this event’s legacy.”

With Bahrain now a buzz, His Excellency Faris Al-Kooheji, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, spoke of his excitement for this year’s edition.

“This event highlights Bahrain’s commitment to promoting sports excellence and reflects our vision of engaging our community. The tournament provides an opportunity to create meaningful experiences for local and international golfers, while shining on a global stage.”

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, echoed the sentiment.

“The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship holds a special place on the DP World Tour’s global schedule. This tournament is as much about showcasing world-class golf as it is about celebrating Bahrain’s rich culture and proud heritage, and we are thrilled to return to Royal Golf Club and partner with Bapco Energies to deliver an event that again leaves a lasting impact.”

Three Bahraini amateurs have also been confirmed to play on home soil. Ahmed Alzayed, winner of the Best Bahraini in King Hamad Trophy, Khalifa Almaraisi, the top ranked Bahrain Golf Association player of 2025, and Ali Mohamed Alkowari, having won the National Team Qualifying tournament, are all set to tee it up at Royal Golf Club in a fortnight’s time.

“We’re delighted to host such a prestigious tournament with a world-class field and local emerging talent at Royal Golf Club,” said Captain Waleed from the Royal Golf Club. “We have received outstanding feedback from players and visitors, and we are excited to build on that momentum this year and into the future.”

Now in its third year, the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship has had significant impact since its inception, with an increase in tourism, economic activity and global recognition. Last year saw more than $10.5 million injected into the local economy, while internationally, fans tuned in from upwards of 170 countries, resulting in a household reach of over 537 million. The tournament has also helped increase the number of golf rounds, membership requests and overseas visitors to Royal Golf Club.

This year’s event will aim to build on the momentum, while also pioneering environmental initiatives focused on energy provision, including powering hospitality units and structures with solar energy and batteries.

Fans will be able to witness all the golfing action with free general admission tickets, while elevated and premium experiences are also available. Off the course, a full programme of fun, including a 100m zip line over the top of the Royal Golf Club, kids’ entertainment and activities, traditional Bahraini souq and a wealth of food and beverage options make it a must-visit event for families and friends alike.