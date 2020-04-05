His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, at his palace in Riffa today.

HRH Premier lauded the national efforts exerted to contain and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the kingdom, through a set of precautionary measures, entitling Bahrain to be among the leading countries regarding its ability to combat COVID-19 and significantly control its spread, which has earned it the acclaim and praise of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

HRH Premier and HRH Crown Prince stressed that no matter how heavy the challenges are, the determination of Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and with the solidarity of its people, is greater, stressing the government’s resolve to spare no effort in order to attain tangible results, improve the quality of performance and meet the citizens’ needs.

They affirmed that the current situation Bahrain and the world are currently facing because of COVID-19 requires doubled and concerted efforts, through commitment to the national responsibility to overcome the current phase ant its impacts in various fields.

HRH Premier and HRH Crown Prince valued highly the dedicated national efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the nation and the citizens, noting that such endeavours have showcased the strength, solidity and cooperation of the citizens of Bahrain, as well as their solidarity in facing various dangers and challenges.

They expressed optimism that Bahrain is capable of overcoming the current phase thanks to the full awareness and constructive cooperation of everyone in the kingdom in order to meet the national aspirations for safety, stability and progress.

HRH the Prime Minister and HRH the Crown Prince reviewed a number of local economic and social topics, as well as the progress of a number of development projects in the kingdom.