CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will be able to pay for their purchases on CrediMax Point of Sale (POS) machines, providing them a frictionless and secure payment experience.

The partnership was announced during a Video Conference Call held with the presence CrediMax Chief Executive – Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, Lulu Group International Director – Mr. Juzar Rupawala, and BENEFIT Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Abdulwahed Al Janahi, in addition to officials from all parties.

“It is our pleasure to announce this cooperation with Lulu Hypermarket to enable BenefitPay customers to pay for their goods using the application. This new addition reflects on our keenness to enhance the purchasing process between individuals and stores, and also in line with the national efforts to reduce the use of physical cash, especially in light of the global spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are very pleased to announce this cooperation based upon our distinct partnership with CrediMax for unified QR Code. We look forward to offering our valued customers with fast and secure payment options.” commented , Abdulwahed AlJanahi, C.E. of BENEFIT

“Digital transactions are today’s most convenient payment mode, whether online or across the counter and as a responsible organization we are at the forefront of innovations and changes for our customers, we believe that this tie-up between Lulu, CrediMax & BENEFIT will bring great advantage to our customers,” said Mr. Rupawala, Lulu Group’s Director “Consumers now expect fast and secure payments, no risk, and, no charges. This new payments landscape has been driven by e- and m-commerce and Lulu Hypermarket is taking the lead in this area.”