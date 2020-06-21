Sunday, June 21, 2020
CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will be able to pay for their purchases on CrediMax Point of Sale (POS) machines, providing them a frictionless and secure payment experience.

The partnership was announced during a Video Conference Call held with the presence CrediMax Chief Executive – Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, Lulu Group International Director – Mr. Juzar Rupawala, and BENEFIT Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Abdulwahed Al Janahi, in addition to officials from all parties.

“It is our pleasure to announce this cooperation with Lulu Hypermarket to enable BenefitPay customers to pay for their goods using the application. This new addition reflects on our keenness to enhance the purchasing process between individuals and stores, and also in line with the national efforts to reduce the use of physical cash, especially in light of the global spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are very pleased to announce this cooperation based upon our distinct partnership with CrediMax for unified QR Code. We look forward to offering our valued customers with fast and secure payment options.” commented , Abdulwahed AlJanahi, C.E. of BENEFIT

“Digital transactions are today’s most convenient payment mode, whether online or across the counter and as a responsible organization we are at the forefront of innovations and changes for our customers, we believe that this tie-up between Lulu, CrediMax & BENEFIT will bring great advantage to our customers,” said Mr. Rupawala, Lulu Group’s Director “Consumers now expect fast and secure payments, no risk, and, no charges. This new payments landscape has been driven by e- and m-commerce and Lulu Hypermarket is taking the lead in this area.”

Previous articleGlobal Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative
Next articleBIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global...
Read more
PR This Week

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa...
Read more
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Read more

MOST READ

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

PR This Week
stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Sports This Week

BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated today His Majesty the King's Personal Representative His Highness Shaikh Abdulla...
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Inside Bahrain

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Management Principles

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

Dell USB-C Hub

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H...

UNESCO International Day of Conscience Initiative

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative