Crescent-shaped Lake spotted in Dubai

People are finding a lot of scenic destinations at Dubai, from last year’s Love Lake to the recently discovered Pink Lake. Just in time for Ramadan, a new destination has been spotted by a Dubai-based photographer, Mostafa. He has posted a video of the crescent-shaped lake on his Instagram account.

The peculiar shaped lake is right in the middle of the desert surrounded by dunes and bushes. Dubai ranks 1st among cities in Asia and Africa and 15th globally on a list of the World’s 30 Best Places to visit in 2020-21 by US Travel group which placed the emirate ahead of global destinations including Sydney, Florence, San Francisco, Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

The UAE is famous for its sunshine, golden dunes and some of the most ambitious, opulent building projects of modern times. Each year millions of tourists from around the world visit to explore the rich and diverse Arabian culture.