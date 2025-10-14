The Embassy of Italy in Manama, in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), inaugurated on October 9, 2025, at the Bahrain National Museum, the photography exhibition “Crossroads – a visual dialogue between Italy & Bahrain”, which will remain open to the public until November 5. On this occasion, the 21st edition of the Contemporary Art Day, promoted by AMACI (the Association of Italian Contemporary Art Museums), was also celebrated. This year’s theme is education, understood as an exchange of experiences and knowledge—a theme that was perfectly embodied within the exhibition.

The Italian Ambassador to Manama, Andrea Catalano, expressed his gratitude to BACA for their collaboration in bringing the exhibition to life. BACA emphasized how the exhibition reflects the shared belief in the influence art creates by reaching across cultures and geographic distance, and their commitment to creating spaces that celebrate cultural exchange, interconnected perspectives, and nurture friendships that engage our nations.

Crossroads features works by four distinguished female photographers—two Bahraini and two Italian: Hanan Al Khalifa, Ghada Khunji, Loredana Mantello and Valentina Costa. Their masterful shots capture the sensitivity and magical connection that unites our peoples. The exhibition brings together these artists, who share a common reflection on cultural dialogue, lived experience, and spiritual introspection. Through their photographs, each artist traces a distinct path that intertwines with the others, creating a kaleidoscopic journey through places, times, and meanings. The Exhibition was sponsored by Leonardo and Dadabhai Travel.

“This exhibition beautifully showcases the deep connections between Italian and Bahraini cultures,” said Ambassador Andrea Catalano. “The artists have skillfully captured moments of connection, enabling us to recognize each other as people at the center of our own seas, crossed by many cultures.” “This is the spirit that guides the cultural promotion activities of the Italian Embassy in Manama: encouraging points of encounter, exchange, and mutual understanding; encouraging crossroads that continually strengthen the deep friendship between Italy and Bahrain.”