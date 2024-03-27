Crowne Plaza Bahrain Announces Winners of Shine Bright This Ramadan Inter-School Lantern-Making Competition

- Advertisement -

The winners of this year’s Shine Bright This Ramadan Inter-School Lantern Making Competition have been announced by Crowne Plaza Bahrain.

The event, held in line with the traditional Gergaoun celebration, saw participation from four schools in Bahrain, aimed to showcase the creativity and talent of students in capturing the spirit of Ramadan through lantern making.

Sacred Heart School emerged as the big winners of the competition, clinching the 1st place in both the senior and junior categories. Their intricate and beautifully crafted lanterns stood out amongst the competition, earning them well-deserved recognition.

Canadian School took home the 2nd place in senior category, impressing the judges with their unique designs and attention to detail.

Meanwhile, New Horizon School secured the 3rd place in the senior and 2nd Place in the Junior category, while APG claimed the 3rd place in the junior category.

“We were amazed by the creativity and craftsmanship displayed by the students in this year’s competition,” said Charbel Hanna, General Manager. “Each lantern was a testament to the talent and dedication of the young participants, and we are proud to have provided a platform for them to showcase their skills.”

The Shine Bright This Ramadan Inter-School Lantern Making Competition has become a highly anticipated event in Bahrain, bringing schools together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan and showcase their artistic abilities.

Crowne Plaza Bahrain looks forward to hosting more successful competitions in the future.

Lanterns are displayed in the hotel lobby till the end of Ramadan.