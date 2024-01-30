Crowne Plaza Bahrain Unveils Pioneering Partnership with Bahrain Down Syndrome

Crowne Plaza Bahrain announced its collaboration with the esteemed Bahrain Down Syndrome Care Centre. The pioneering partnership will focus on providing employment opportunities to talented individuals with Down syndrome, promoting inclusivity and diversity within the workforce. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Crowne Plaza Bahrain in this groundbreaking initiative. This partnership is a testament to their unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity. By providing employment opportunities, Crowne Plaza is setting a remarkable example that we hope will inspire other organizations to follow suit”, said Ahmed AlAli, Executive Manager of the Society. “The Bahrain Down Syndrome Care Centre is a renowned institution dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with Down syndrome through education, vocational training, and employment support. He Added. Charbel Hanna, General Manager from Crowne Plaza Bahrain said “We are delighted to extend our warm welcome to our new colleague Abdulla from The Down Syndrome Care Centre. We are proud to be the first property in this collaboration in the hospitality industry of providing employment opportunities from the society. Their presence not only add value to our team, but also enhances the overall guest experience. Together, we aim to create an inclusive work environment that serves as a shining example for the hospitality industry.