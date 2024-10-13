Crowning Confidence

- Advertisement -

Shereen Ahmed, Miss Universe Bahrain 2024, pledges to ‘uplift and represent the women of Bahrain’

Stepping into the spotlight with newfound confidence and strength, Shereen Ahmed has emerged the winner of the prestigious title of Miss Universe Bahrain 2024. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “it’s been really overwhelming, but in a good way.”

Last year, Shereen couldn’t compete due to age restrictions, as she was to turn 28 in November 2022, coinciding with the international competition. However, with the removal of the age limit and the inclusion of mothers, she was able to participate and ultimately win the crown.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Shereen shared her transformative journey through the pageant, highlighting the mental resilience required and her growth

from 2023 to 2024. She reflected on her upbringing with a single mother, the support of her community, and the honour of representing Bahraini women. She also discussed the

evolving nature of beauty pageants, emphasising advocacy and personal growth, and expressed gratitude to her mother and friends for their unwavering support.

A journalist and presenter, based in Dubai, Shereen emphasised the mental resilience required for the pageant.

“Aside from the trainings, the walk trainings, the Q&A, the personality development, the photo shoots, the video shoots, the content — so much goes into pageants. But the main thing for me was really the mental fortitude. It takes a lot of bringing yourself back after doubting yourself, wondering if you can make the cut, and if you deserve the crown.”

Mentorship played a pivotal role in Shereen’s transformation this year. When asked about her experience in 2023 versus 2024, she noted a significant difference.

“In 2023, though there was effort, my head was not in the right place. My heart was. My head didn’t believe what my heart was trying to. I wanted to believe I was confident, that I could be the role model, and that I was ready to represent Bahrain. In hindsight, I don’t think I was.”

Shereen worked on her mental fortitude by listening to self-improvement podcasts, watching interviews, and analysing what she admired in women like (former Miss World) Sushmita Sen.

“I had to really analyse what I was trying to bring out of myself into this journey. It’s beyond the glitz and glam; you really have to feel it. And I didn’t feel that in 2022. This time I felt it. Now, no matter what the doubters say, I can show the universe what Bahraini women are capable of.”

The journey was long and arduous, spanning nearly nine months, but Shereen believes it was worthwhile. “I’ve come out a stronger woman, much less doubtful. With or without the crown, that was actually the goal itself rather than the crown.”

Reflecting on her 2022 experience, where she finished as the second runner-up, Shereen acknowledged the initial disappointment but found beauty in the delayed triumph.

“When you join a competition, you start imagining how it would look, what content to share, what areas of Bahrain to highlight. It was a little disappointing not to win then, but in time, I realised that delayed gratitude hits sweeter. It’s the best thing ever that could have happened.”

Shereen also opened up about her family background and personal journey. Raised mostly by a single mother, her Filipina mother and Bahraini father divorced when she was very

young but maintained a cordial relationship. “I think that shaped the way that I was in my earlier years as an adult, as a teen navigating through life. You hear a lot about people who, when they lack a certain

parental figure, they tend to go astray or enter into toxic situations. I dealt with a bit of that until I did my own introspection and self-healing. I went to therapy and really looked around me to see what it was that I could do to exit that mindset and become a better version of myself.”

Her resilience and courage are a source of inspiration for many. When asked about her Filipina heritage, she expressed deep gratitude towards her community.

“They have been instrumental in their support. When I feel down, sometimes I look at thecomments of the Filipino community and I’m like, thank you. I am back on track.”

Shereen also touched upon the honour and responsibility of representing Bahraini women. “With the mental preparation that I’ve taken on, I knew that whichever room I step into, I’m now not only representing myself, but I’m representing every Bahraini woman of every background. Every biracial Bahraini woman, every Bahraini Filipina woman. There are many of us, and it’s an honour to represent them.”

Her journey into pageantry was unexpected. Shereen originally aspired to be a writer, a dream she still holds.

“I always wanted to be a published writer. Pageantry came out of nowhere. Being half Filipino, you can’t avoid pageants — they are obsessed with them. But it wasn’t ever my interest until 2021. It never crossed my mind because I never saw it as a possibility. But now, I am grateful for the opportunity and hope more Bahraini women can take part.”

Regarding beauty pageants, Shereen shared, “In the beginning, I, too, had the same sentiment about beauty pageants. But I think, especially with the new era of pageantry, we are moving towards a more inclusive side. It’s more focused on advocacy, your voice, how you use your voice on things that matter to you. It’s about you as a person rather than what you look like. For me, it was a great tool to grow in areas I needed, especially confidence. My advocacy to raise awareness on single mothers in the Middle East and help them get essential needs is something I can now push forward with this platform.”

When asked about special thanks, Shereen said, “Definitely, it would be my mother, because she’s the reason for all that I do. I work so that I could provide for my mother.

To give back to the people who gave back to you the most. Also, my best friends, Heidi and Aqsa, and everyone who supported me through this journey, mentally and financially. Pageantry can cost a lot, and their help made all the difference.”

In a dazzling ceremony held in the Philippines, Shereen has officially been crowned Miss Universe Bahrain 2024.



“Winning this title is not just a personal achievement, but a responsibility to uplift and represent the women of Bahrain,” she said.

Crowned by her predecessor Lujane Yacoub, Shereen’s victory signals a new chapter not only for her but also for the women she aspires to represent. As she looks ahead, Shereen is enthusiastic about her plans to give back to her country. “I am committed to leveraging my platform for positive change and to serve as a role model for future generations,” she concluded.