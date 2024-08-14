Crowning Glory

- Advertisement -

SCW set to celebrate Bahraini Women’s Day

The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) will celebrate Bahraini Women’s Day 2024 on December 1, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. This event coincides with the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession and will be held under the theme “Women, worthy partner in nation building,” a theme also embraced by the National Strategy for the Advancement of Bahraini Women endorsed by His Majesty in 2005.

In celebration of the Silver Jubilee, and following directives from HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the council will launch a series of initiatives, projects, and events to honour the achievements of Bahraini women since the Kingdom’s comprehensive development process began under HM King Hamad’s leadership.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and Chairperson of SCW, praised the King’s patronage, which inspires the council to enhance the achievements and status of Bahraini women. HRH Princess Sabeeka emphasised that Bahraini women have demonstrated their capability and dedication in various sectors, supported by the royal prioritisation in government plans and programmes.

- Advertisement -

HRH Princess Sabeeka commended HM the King’s continuous efforts to elevate women’s status, noting that national events like this reflect the principles of the National Action Charter and the Constitution of 2002, which enshrine women’s rights as human rights. These principles have bolstered women’s roles in comprehensive development, making Bahraini women a celebrated model of success.

The SCW, established in 2001 as part of His Majesty’s developmental vision, enjoys ongoing royal support. The council is committed to sustaining women’s legal status, advancing their progress, and enhancing their participation in public life and family responsibilities. HRH Princess Sabeeka highlighted the council’s efforts in completing its national plan, which reflects the achievements across national strategies and executive plans. She also acknowledged the government’s support, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the council’s initiatives aimed at achieving gender equality and balance.

HRH Princess Sabeeka expressed pride in the dedication and efforts of Bahraini women in serving the nation and contributing to state building, aligning the council’s priorities for 2024 with national celebrations.