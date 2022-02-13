Cryptocurrency and metaverse

Listen to this article now

In the real world, you transact using fiat currency, which acts as a store of value and a medium of exchange for buying or selling anything you want. But in your virtual world, how do you think you will pay for buying your painting, land, and paying for that Taylor Swift concert in a seamless, instantaneous manner? The answer is Crypto!

It is nearly impossible to imagine the metaverse, the other, just-as-real world, operating without cryptocurrency. In a world where speed, transparency, and security are almost fundamental, crypto becomes a necessity rather than an option. At its heart, cryptocurrency is the perfect medium of exchange for this exponentially emerging hybrid world.

Think about it. First, prompt, swift, and frequent transactions, like selling your vintage and immediately buying a new one, or even getting your hands on that NFT needs decentralization and transparency, where the power to approve and validate your desirous transactions rests with not just one centralized authority or hub, but rather with every participant in the network collectively, making it more democratic, accessible and quick! You do not repose your trust just in a single person.

Secondly, operating on a public ledger like blockchain, where every transaction you undertake is irreversible, traceable, and secure, you can be assured that your funds are safe, given that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin employ highly sophisticated cryptography technology for encryption and fund protection.

As an integral pillar of the metaverse, the third pillar would obviously be the enviable lightning-fast speed, a gap filled competently by the scalability prospect of cryptocurrencies, or its ability to process or confirm a higher number of transactions per second! Cementing the idea of interoperability i.e. functioning across various blockchain systems, quick transfer of value and digital, permanent proof of ownership in the metaverse, crypto is indeed the way to go. And to begin your cryptocurrency journey head-on and take the plunge, the best thing you can do is to start dabbling in this space via verified cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms like CoinSwitch Kuber. So go ahead, enter the metaverse, the other world which happens to be just as real and perhaps, just as encompassing as the ones we live in!