CTM360 and Cyberani Partner at Black Hat MEA 2025 to Boost Digital Risk Protection in KSA

During Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2025, Cyberani by Aramco Digital announced a new partnership with CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology company, headquartered in Bahrain. The agreement integrates CTM360’s digital risk protection, brand protection, and external attack surface management capabilities into Cyberani’s managed security service portfolio, enhancing offerings for customers across Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, Cyberani will use CTM360’s platform as part of a broader ecosystem of tools supporting its 24/7 managed services. This will enable Cyberani to provide organisations with continuous visibility into external risks such as brand misuse, phishing campaigns, executive and VIP impersonation, supply chain exposure, credential leakage, and vulnerable or misconfigured internet-facing assets. The platform also supports end-to-end takedown workflows for malicious content hosted by third parties, including fraudulent websites, malicious domains, and other harmful online artefacts.

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & founder of CTM360, stated: “We see tremendous potential in Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape and believe Cyberani is the strategic partner we need to realize it. This collaboration enables us to provide organizations across the Kingdom with the advanced, scalable protection required to safeguard their digital infrastructure and brand reputation.”

By embedding CTM360’s capabilities into its existing services, Cyberani will be able to correlate external digital signals with customers’ assets, environments, and internal alerts, helping to reduce noise and focus attention on the issues that are most likely to impact its reputation and business operations. For CTM360, the agreement extends the reach of its technology into Cyberani’s enterprise and industrial client base, while Cyberani strengthens its position as a regional provider of managed cybersecurity services that address not only internal threats, but also the growing spectrum of external digital risks faced by organisations in the Middle East.