CTM360, a cybersecurity company, showcased its technology platform at the Infosecurity Europe 2023 conference

CTM360, a leading cybersecurity company based in Bahrain, showcased its technology platform at the Infosecurity Europe 2023 conference, where the company made its debut in the United Kingdom. The event served as a launchpad for CTM360 to demonstrate its unique consolidated technology for External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and Takedowns, all through one centralized platform.

During the Infosecurity Europe annual event, held on 20-22 June 2023 at ExCel London, CTM360 conducted live demonstrations of the external security posture for conference attendees. CTM360’s capability as the world’s largest takedown company, offering unlimited and fully managed takedowns to its clients, was one of the most well-received features during the conference. This validation of the company’s approach and technology further solidified its position as the world’s largest takedown company.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and positive feedback we received at Infosecurity Europe,” said Mirza Asrar, CEO at CTM360. “We are committed to making a difference in the global cybersecurity industry. Our participation at this prestigious event not only showcased our consolidated cybersecurity platform but also proved that we, as an Arab technology company based in Bahrain, possess the technological edge and capability to deliver at a global scale. Our goal is to provide a top-notch experience to customers around the world, ensuring their resilience against risks and threats in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”