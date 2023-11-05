Cutting-Edge Cancer Care

- Advertisement -

RMS to emerge first in the Middle East to acquire Hugo Robotic-assisted Surgery (RAS) system

A state-of-the-art specialised centre for prostate cancer treatment is set to be established in Bahrain. The interesting development in the field of medical research and innovation is the result of Royal Medical Services (RMS) inking a significant cooperation agreement with the GFH Financial Group and Khaleeji Commercial Bank.

The centre will be equipped with a Hugo Robotic-assisted Surgery (RAS) system, making RMS the first medical system to acquire this technology in the Middle East.

The system is the latest global technology that enables surgeons to perform operations with extreme precision and flexibility.

This groundbreaking initiative promises to revolutionise the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated by bringing together the expertise of the RMS, the financial backing of GFH Financial Group, and the banking support of Khaleeji Commercial Bank. With this strategic partnership, the stage is set for a major stride forward in the fight against prostate cancer, benefiting patients in Bahrain and beyond.

RMS commander Brigadier Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, GFH Financial Group chief executive and directors’ board member Hisham Al Rayes, and Khaleeji Commercial Bank chief executive Suleiman Abdulmohsen Al Gosaibi together signed the agreement.

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern worldwide, affecting millions of men and their families. Globally, it is the second most common cancer among men, with an estimated 1.4 million new cases diagnosed each year. The incidence rates for prostate cancer vary across different regions, with higher rates reported in developed countries. Even in the GCC countries, prostate cancer is a prevalent health issue, with the exact prevalence and incidence rates varying from country to country. The establishment of a specialised centre for prostate cancer treatment in collaboration with the RMS, GFH Financial Group, and Khaleeji Commercial Bank is a significant development that holds immense promise for patients in the region. It is expected to revolutionise the approach to prostate cancer care, raise awareness, and improve patient outcomes. By prioritising research, innovation, and collaboration, this initiative has the potential to make a lasting impact on the fight against prostate cancer, benefiting individuals and communities throughout the GCC and beyond.

“Within the framework of cooperation between the public and private sectors, in order to deliver the best preventive and awareness services to combat and treat prostate cancer, which is one of the most common cancers, the Hugo (RAS) system will be provided, which will make the RMS the first medical system to acquire this technology in the Middle East,” said Brig Dr Shaikh Fahad.

“The prostate cancer treatment centre at the RMS will provide integrated services to patients at the Military Hospital. The laparoscopic surgeries to remove the prostate have already begun with the participation of internationally experienced surgeons through the visiting specialist doctor programme.”

He expressed thanks and appreciation to GFH Financial Group and Khaleeji Commercial Bank for their kind support, noting that the initiative will enhance the chances of a complete recovery for prostate cancer patients.

“In light of the growing number of prostate patients in Bahrain, the RMS has stepped up its efforts to provide the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for prostate diseases, thanks to the unlimited support of the kingdom’s leadership and RMS management,” said RMS acting chief of medical staff and consultant urologist Dr Ayman Raees.

Mr Al Rayes expressed GFH Financial Group’s pride in supporting the project aimed at combating and treating prostate cancer, in partnership with the RMS and the Khaleeji Commercial Bank.

Mr Al Gosaibi also expressed the Khaleeji Commercial Bank’s pride in its partnership with the Bahrain Defence Force and GFH Financial Group to provide the best healthcare services in the kingdom, particularly to prostate patients.

The deal also gains prominence as it comes in the month of November, which is dedicated to highlighting the significance of men’s health and raising awareness about specific health issues that affect men, one such being prostate cancer.