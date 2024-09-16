Cyber Stronghold

- Advertisement -

Bahrain achieves top ranking in global cybersecurity index

Bahrain has been ranked in the highest global category in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised UN agency. The index assesses the cybersecurity capabilities of 194 countries, and Bahrain’s top-tier ranking underscores its robust cybersecurity framework and commitment to digital security.

National Cyber Security Centre chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa attributed this significant achievement to the unwavering support from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the diligent follow-up by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Their leadership has been instrumental in driving Bahrain’s cybersecurity initiatives and ensuring the kingdom’s digital resilience.

Shaikh Salman also highlighted the pivotal role played by Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defense Council, and Royal Guard Commander. His Highness’s efforts in enhancing Bahrain’s digital infrastructure have been crucial in achieving this prestigious ranking.

The GCI evaluates countries across five key areas: legal measures, technical measures, organizational measures, capacity development, and cooperation. Bahrain’s impressive performance, achieving full marks in four of these categories, reflects its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. The kingdom’s strong data protection measures, advanced network security protocols, and alignment with the national cybersecurity strategy have been pivotal in securing this top position.

Bahrain’s legal framework for cybersecurity is robust, with stringent laws and regulations that ensure the protection of digital assets and personal data. The technical measures in place include state-of-the-art security systems and protocols that safeguard the nation’s digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Organizational measures involve the establishment of dedicated cybersecurity institutions and the implementation of best practices in digital security management.

Capacity development is another area where Bahrain excels, with continuous efforts to enhance the skills and knowledge of its cybersecurity workforce. This includes training programs, workshops, and collaborations with international cybersecurity organisations. The kingdom’s commitment to cooperation is evident in its active participation in global cybersecurity initiatives and partnerships with other nations to combat cyber threats.

Shaikh Salman emphasised that Bahrain’s ranking in the GCI is not just a testament to its current capabilities but also a reflection of its forward-looking vision for a secure digital future. The kingdom’s ongoing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and talent development are set to further strengthen its position as a leader in digital security.

Bahrain’s top ranking in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index is a remarkable achievement that highlights the kingdom’s dedication to creating a secure and resilient digital environment. This accomplishment is a result of the collective efforts of the nation’s leadership, cybersecurity professionals, and strategic initiatives aimed at safeguarding Bahrain’s digital future.