cycling parade organized as a Part of Bahrain National day Celebrations

A cycling parade was organized on the occasion of the kingdom’s National Days, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini State as an Arab and Muslim state, founded by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

The Bahrain Cycling Association (BCA) organised the celebratory parade in cooperation with the Northern Governorate under the slogan: “Leader and People.. Nation’s Joy”.

BCA Chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Northern Governor Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdulhussein Al Asfoor and other officials attended then event.

The parade which embodied the meaning of loyalty and patriotism started at the iconic Bahrain Fort and ended at Beit Al Jasra.

BCA Chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Northern Governor Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdulhussein Al Asfoor led more than seventy cyclists who took part in the event.