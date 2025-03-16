Dagestani Dance Spectacle Lights Up Bahrain National Theatre as Russian Seasons Continue

As part of the Russian Seasons in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Bahrain National Theatre hosted a breathtaking performance by the State Academic Honored Dance Ensemble of Dagestan, Lezginka. The event was attended by Farah Mattar tge Director General of Culture and Museums at Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, alongside His Excellency Mr. Alexey Skosyrev, Russian Ambassador to Bahrain, as well as a host of esteemed diplomatic and cultural figures.

The event coincided with the celebration of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Russian Federation and formed a key part of the 19th Spring of Culture Festival.

Under the direction of the acclaimed Dzhambulat Magomedov, the Lezginka ensemble captivated audiences with an extraordinary display of Dagestani folk dance. They delivered a dynamic repertoire that showcased the region’s rich cultural heritage, featuring mesmerising performances such as the Salutatory Lezginka, which demonstrated remarkable precision and coordination, alongside other iconic performances including Tenderness, Daggers, and the Highland dance. Each dance was a masterful expression of artistry, underscoring the ensemble’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Dagestan’s cultural legacy through unparalleled stagecraft and performance.

Established in 1958, Lezginka has earned a distinguished reputation as a cultural ambassador for Dagestan, garnering numerous international accolades and reaffirming its status as a leading force in the performing arts. Under Magomedov’s leadership, the ensemble continues to deliver artistic excellence, reflecting the diversity of Russian and Dagestani traditions.

Earlier in February, the Russian Seasons programme also presented The Magic of Animation, an engaging cultural initiative by SMF Studio that featured film screenings, workshops, and lectures.

As the year progresses, audiences can look forward to two major performances in November; the globally acclaimed ballet The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Bahrain National Theatre, while the Ossipov National Academic Folk Instruments Orchestra of Russia will perform at the Cultural Hall, accompanied by a Bahraini folk band.

The Russian Seasons in Bahrain are organised by the Russian Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2024 during the historic visit of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to the Russian Federation.

This collaboration also brought Bahrain’s Cultural Days in Moscow in November 2024, including the opening of the Treasures of Bahrain: The Art of Gold Crafting Through the Ages exhibition at the State Historical Museum. Running until the end of February 2025, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through Bahrain’s rich history of gold craftsmanship, tracing its evolution from the Tylos period over 2,000 years ago, through the Islamic era, and into the modern age.