DANA MALL IWD FOCUS ON WOMEN’S SPORTS, INTELLECT

Listen to this article now

On International Women’s Day yesterday, Dana Mall was abuzz with the bright and snappy assertiveness of some truly amazing women in Bahrain. The celebrations kicked off with a thought-provoking coffee morning panel discussion titled #breakthebias. Moderated by well-known journalist Raji Unnikrishnan, the panel included Saira Ranj , Shaikha Nasser Saad Al Zowyed , Dana Zubari , Tanmayi Mohan, Anita Menon, Rohini Sunderam, Tanima CK, May Awadah, Sharmila Shet, Sarah Alsammak, Sebahat Isik and Hanan Alatawi who shared their take on work-life balance, self care and financial independence.





- Advertisement -

The spirit of supporting and cheering women achievers continued with a training session for women by the Bahrain Tennis Federation, a yoga class and a taekwondo lesson to introduce women to joys of physical fitness and sports.

“We believe that International Women’s Day is a great way to remember and thank all the women in our lives, our community and in the world for their contribution to making the world a better place, a nurturing space and for bringing so much innovation, creativity, professionalism and caring to our lives,” said Lulu Group Director, Juzer Rupawala, “Our event message this year focused on women’s decision-making and also on the strides they have taken in sports and fitness and all sectors, We wish all women in Bahrain the very best.”

The spacious and refurbished Dana Mall is fast becoming a family shopping destination with the added attraction of a large and state-of-the-art children’s play area, Fabyland. The anchor store Lulu Hypermarket is the flagship of the popular retail giant and the largest in Bahrain.