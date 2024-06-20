DANAT and Graff Launch Exclusive Butterfly Pendant for Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has announced its partnership with Graff, a renowned luxury jewellery brand, to unveil an exceptional Butterfly Pendant tailored exclusively for discerning customers in Bahrain. Crafted in a highly limited edition, this exquisite piece showcases the pinnacle of craftsmanship and precision.

This unique pendant showcases an enchanting design, combining rubies and white round diamond pavé in a butterfly pendant crafted from 18k white gold. Centred with a pearl, it is embellished with 17 round white diamonds and 36 rubies, adding to its allure.

To underscore the unparalleled value of this masterpiece, DANAT Institute has meticulously curated a special edition report, leveraging its expertise in pearl and gemstone inspection and classification. This certificate of authenticity guarantees the exceptional quality and worth of the pendant, further enhancing its desirability among connoisseurs of luxury jewellery.

Mr. Mohammed Shirazi, Director, Bahrain Jewellery Centre, commented: “We are immensely honoured and proud to have collaborated with Graff on this stunning piece. Graff’s iconic Butterfly is encrusted with rubies and diamonds to create the Bahrain flag with a DANAT-certified Bahraini pearl placed in the heart of this unique creation. Only a limited number of pendants have been created which makes this work of art even more special.”

For her part, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute, said: “We’re proud to announce our collaboration with Graff, a globally esteemed luxury jewellery brand, to introduce this exclusive butterfly pendant to the Bahrain market. This exquisite piece is a one-of-a-kind design tailored to the discerning tastes of luxury jewellery aficionados in the Kingdom.”

Mrs. Jamsheer added: “This Exceptional pendant exemplifies our mutual dedication to delivering the utmost in quality and craftsmanship to our clientele. Through meticulous selection of precious materials and the integration of modern technologies in the manufacturing process, we guarantee unparalleled excellence.”

Graff stands as a flagship brand within Bahrain Jewellery Centre, a renowned authority in the field of fine jewellery. DANAT Institute has collaborated closely with Bahrain Jewellery Centre on this remarkable project.