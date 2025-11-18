DANAT Showcases Bahrain’s Leadership in Pearl Research at CIBJO Congress 2025 in Paris

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), participated in the 2025 CIBJO Congress held in Paris, which brought together an elite group of international delegations, experts, and specialists from around the world.

During her participation, Mrs. Jamsheer presented some of DANAT’s key scientific and research initiatives that reflect the Institute’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sustainability of the natural pearl sector and preserving Bahrain’s maritime heritage. Among these was the presentation of the findings of Bahrain’s Pearl Oyster Bed Assessment Project, a recurring research initiative aimed at studying the environmental status of Bahrain’s natural pearl beds. The project assesses the abundance and density of pearl oysters, population size structure, and examines water and sediment quality across protected pearl bed zones.

Mrs. Jamsheer noted that the comparative assessment of the surveyed sites revealed no significant signs of depletion or decline in the pearl oyster populations, with productivity levels remaining consistent and water and sediment quality stable. However, minor variations were observed in the population structure and spatial distribution of the oysters. Several key recommendations were proposed to further strengthen the project’s scope, including expanding the geographical coverage of the study, increasing the number of survey sites, conducting genetic sequencing of pearl oysters, and broadening the research framework to include aspects of marine ecology and biology.

In addition, Mrs. Jamsheer highlighted the outcomes of another joint research initiative between DANAT, and the Arabian Gulf University entitled “Measuring Blue Carbon Storage in Bahrain’s Pearl Oyster Beds.” The project aims to study the current and future impacts of climate change on Bahrain’s pearl oyster beds and seagrass ecosystems, focusing on their role in blue carbon sequestration and storage.

The CEO of DANAT explained that the project encompassed calculating and estimating blue carbon stocks within pearl oyster beds, including their shells and tissues, as well as conducting a study on natural pearls as a renewable marine resource. It further examined the density and structure of benthic and planktonic communities within the pearl oyster beds and evaluated the effects of climate change on oyster growth and long-term resilience. In addition, the project aims to develop Habitat Suitability Index (HSI) models and future climate scenarios to better understand potential environmental impacts on Bahrain’s marine ecosystems.

Mrs. Jamsheer emphasized that this project represents a significant advancement in integrating scientific research with sustainable economic studies, providing a robust scientific database that advances the understanding of blue carbon within pearl oyster beds and seagrass habitats. It also constitutes an important contribution from the Kingdom of Bahrain to advancing the concept of the blue economy, based on the sustainable preservation and utilization of marine resources.

“We take great pride in representing the Kingdom of Bahrain at this prestigious global event, as our participation reflects DANAT’s enduring commitment to preserving Bahrain’s rich natural pearl heritage and advancing scientific research that ensures the continuity and sustainability of this legacy for future generations. This platform also provided an opportunity to showcase Bahrain’s leading regional position in the natural pearl sector and to reaffirm DANAT’s status as a distinguished center of excellence in natural pearl research and marine science across the region.” said Mrs. Jamsheer.