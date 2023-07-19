DCT Abu Dhabi Delegation Visits “Souq Al Baraha”

- Advertisement -

A delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), headed by Ms. Mariam Al-Hammadi, Head of Experience Development Unit, recently visited Souq Al Baraha to learn about the success story of the Bahraini souq, which is considered a model in the region that combines traditional architectural design with a contemporary shopping experience.

During the visit, members of the delegation toured the different parts of Souq Al Baraha, where they were briefed about its main features and key elements as a prominent specialised commercial and retail project in the region, by highlighting the traditional architecture design developed by Diyar Al Muharraq, in partnership with Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate company, the pioneer in developing the most unique and modern projects in the Kingdom as well as the remarkable comprehensive project management services provided by Seef Properties.

Commenting on the visit, Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, stated: “We are delighted to receive the members of the DCT Abu Dhabi delegation at Diyar Al Muharraq. This is a testament of Diyar Al Muharraq’s keenness to develop unique integrated real estate projects, which have a remarkable contribution to building urban communities that depict the Bahraini identity within an unmatched modern template in the region. It also comes in line with the integrated vision of Diyar Al Muharraq to be an example, modern and sustainable city, and in consistency with our keenness to adopt the best international practices in order to achieve excellence in various aspects of our business model.”

Members of the visiting delegation expressed their appreciation for the prominent concept Souq Al Baraha was built upon, commending the efforts made to create a pleasant shopping atmosphere and provide a captivating cultural experience for visitors, combined with contemporary facilities that meet the various needs of shoppers, citizens, residents and tourists.

- Advertisement -

Souq Al Baraha occupies an area of 70,131m2 and includes a built-up area of 20,242m2, in addition to a leasing area of 13,000m2. The project encompasses a diverse and comprehensive range of more than 470 retail stores, including a hypermarket, a family entertainment centre, restaurants and cafés, as well as a host of specialised shops such as jewellery, handicrafts, sewing, textiles, dates, spices, traditional sweets, antiques and carpets.

Additionally, Souq Al Baraha hosts offices, public service facilities and a mosque, presenting a new shopping concept in an atmosphere that offers a harmonic blend between the authenticity of the past and the innovation of the present, granting visitors an enhanced experience with contemporary amenities in an authentic Bahraini style.

Souq Al Baraha was able to attract a large group of distinctive brands and tenants from the Kingdom of Bahrain and abroad, due to its strategic location in the heart of Diyar Al Muharraq and in the latest shopping and entertainment areas in the Kingdom, making it an integral part of the city’s masterplan, in addition to its proximity to Dragon City Bahrain, Marassi Al Bahrain project and other modern facilities and attractions.