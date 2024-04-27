Delegate Government Transactions with eAuthorization!

- Advertisement -

In line with ongoing efforts toward improving government procedures, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) provides an Electronic Authorization eService via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. With this service, you can easily and officially authorize others to complete government services on your behalf.

Whether tight on time or out of the country, the eAuthorization eService enables citizens and residents to carry out government procedures efficiently, enhancing the quality and speed of further processes down the line. This provides practical solutions to the public while ensuring privacy and flexibility in availing government services.

Individuals aged 15 years or over, who are registered with the Government Notifications Service, can apply by accessing the National Portal using their Advanced eKey. To complete the application, they must meet the aforementioned requirements, select ‘Electronic Authorization Issuance’, and enter the required information.

Electronic Authorization Services also include ‘Electronic Authorizations Management’, which allows users to view, save, and cancel their authorizations anytime and from anywhere. Furthermore, ‘Electronic Authorizations Verification’ enables government entities to verify the authenticity of authorizations.

The eService streamlines processes, enhances accessibility, and promotes a seamless digital experience, making the completion of government transactions more convenient and secure.

Unregistered individuals can sign up for the Government Notifications System via the National Portal Government Notifications Service. Those without the Advanced eKey can obtain it from the eKey desks at the iGA‘s ID card center in Isa Town or the Bahrain Investors Center at the Financial Harbour Gate or use self-service kiosks.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.