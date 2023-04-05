Delicious Plant-Based Moroccan Harira soup by H Dubai.

- Advertisement -

This Ramadan maybe it’s time to try something different as The H Dubai has designed a series of meat-free recipes to help you stay healthy and satisfied at the same time throughout the holy month. Packed with flavor and only using plant-based ingredients, these mouthwatering meals are just the thing to break your fast in impeccable style.

Moroccan Harira soup

Ingredients

White onion 10gm Garlic 5 gm Carrots 10 gm Lentil 20gm Celery 10 gm Chickpeas 15 gm Saffron 1 gm Coriander 10 gm Tomato paste 15 gm Olive oil 5 ml Meatless sausages 10 gm Lemon 5 gm

Method

In a stock pot, brown the meatless diced sausages in olive oil over medium heat and keep aside. Add chopped garlic, diced onion and carrots, peeled chickpeas, tomato paste, and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover, and cook on medium heat for 25 minutes.

Add the lentils, desired quantity of water. Bring to a boil and cover.

Taste and adjust seasoning. Add browned diced sausages, chopped coriander, and lemon.

Remove from the heat and serve.