Delicious Plant-Based Moroccan Harira soup by H Dubai.

This Ramadan maybe it’s time to try something different as The H Dubai has designed a series of meat-free recipes to help you stay healthy and satisfied at the same time throughout the holy month. Packed with flavor and only using plant-based ingredients, these mouthwatering meals are just the thing to break your fast in impeccable style.
Moroccan Harira soup
Ingredients
|White onion
|10gm
|Garlic
|5 gm
|Carrots
|10 gm
|Lentil
|20gm
|Celery
|10 gm
|Chickpeas
|15 gm
|Saffron
|1 gm
|Coriander
|10 gm
|Tomato paste
|15 gm
|Olive oil
|5 ml
|Meatless sausages
|10 gm
|Lemon
|5 gm
Method
In a stock pot, brown the meatless diced sausages in olive oil over medium heat and keep aside. Add chopped garlic, diced onion and carrots, peeled chickpeas, tomato paste, and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover, and cook on medium heat for 25 minutes.
Add the lentils, desired quantity of water. Bring to a boil and cover.
Taste and adjust seasoning. Add browned diced sausages, chopped coriander, and lemon.
Remove from the heat and serve.