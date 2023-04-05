24.5 C
Delicious Plant-Based Moroccan Harira soup by H Dubai.

This Ramadan maybe it’s time to try something different as The H Dubai has designed a series of meat-free recipes to help you stay healthy and satisfied at the same time throughout the holy month. Packed with flavor and only using plant-based ingredients, these mouthwatering meals are just the thing to break your fast in impeccable style.

Moroccan Harira soup

Ingredients   

White onion 10gm
Garlic 5 gm
Carrots  10 gm
Lentil  20gm
Celery  10 gm
Chickpeas   15 gm
Saffron   1 gm
Coriander  10 gm
Tomato paste  15 gm
Olive oil 5 ml
Meatless sausages10 gm
Lemon5 gm

Method

In a stock pot, brown the meatless diced sausages in olive oil over medium heat and keep aside. Add chopped garlic, diced onion and carrots, peeled chickpeas, tomato paste, and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover, and cook on medium heat for 25 minutes.

Add the lentils, desired quantity of water. Bring to a boil and cover.

Taste and adjust seasoning. Add browned diced sausages, chopped coriander, and lemon.

Remove from the heat and serve. 

