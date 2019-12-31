Thursday, January 2, 2020
Bahraini s praised

Deputy Premier praises Bahraini authors, researchers

Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has commended the efforts exerted by Bahraini s in the research and documentation fields, hailing their determination to continue their higher studies in various fields.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla paid tribute to Bahraini researchers and authors for the role they are playing to enrich the Bahraini and Arab libraries, wishing them every success.

The Deputy Premier made the statements while receiving a copy Dr. Suad Mohammed Yaseen’s doctoral thesis on constitutional oversight mechanisms in the Bahraini constitutional system, which she obtained from the Faculty of Law at Cairo University.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla also received a copy of the doctoral thesis prepared by Dr. Lulwa Bodamlama, on developing endowment using social Innovation concepts, which is the first doctoral thesis in the field of innovation management at the Arab Gulf University.

He also received a copy of the master’s thesis prepared by researcher Haifa Adwan on the role of television in setting the priorities of the Bahraini public towards family issues, which she obtained from the Al-Ahlia University.

He was also presented with a copy of the master’s thesis prepared by researcher Asmahan Al-Jowder, on matrix methods for linear systems of differential equations.

The Deputy Premier also received Dr. Jassim Haji, who presented him with a copy of his latest book titled “Artificial Intelligence … The Future of Humanity”, and Mr. Hassan Al-Ghazal, who presented him him with a copy of his book “Stars in Memory”.

Researchers and authors expressed sincere thanks to Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla for his encouragement and support, which, they said, reflects his appreciation and respect for them.

