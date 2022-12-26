Deputy Prime Minister visits Bahrain Farmers Market

- Advertisement -

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa directed the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture to offer new lands for agricultural investment and make them available soon through the government land investment platform. He said that the move is within the framework of continuous efforts to ensure sustainable food security and achieve the goals of the comprehensive development march led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Premier affirmed keenness of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to boost partnership with the private sector to invigorate the investment movement and increase the local agricultural production.

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking during a visit to Bahrain Farmers Market of the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture at Budaiya Botanical Garden. Upon arrival at the market’s venue, he was received by mainly Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa and senior officials.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa praised the Bahrain Farmers Market initiative, which has reached its tenth year, stressing its success in highlighting the local agricultural products and supporting Bahraini farmers. He also noted the role of the market as a weekly meeting place for Bahraini families. He met the participating farmers and representatives of the agricultural companies, praising their keenness on preserving the agricultural work as a characteristic feature of the Bahraini identity. He also commended active partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture which attracted thousands of visitors from Bahrain and beyond.

The Deputy Prime Minister asserted the government’s continuous support to Bahraini farmers to help them overcome the challenges meeting them.

The Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture expressed utmost thanks and gratitude to the Deputy Premier for the visit and the government’s unlimited support to the agricultural sector. He also announced that the market will continue to be held in the evening period of the Holy Month of Ramadan, pointing out the extension of its area to accommodate more participants in its 11th edition in 2023.