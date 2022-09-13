- Advertisement -

Interview with Erwin Ereno

Erwin Ereno, Founder of Ereno Design Studio has been working in the field of interior design for two decades now. In that time, he has completed projects ranging from residential, hospitality, corporate, and commercial spaces.

Ereno Design Studio ensures that you have the right tools to make the most of your space. They believe in creating a beautiful, functional space for their clients. Erwin Ereno explains how he has committed to creating spaces that are built specifically for each client.

The slogan of Erwin Ereno Design Studio is “Design is a Journey of Discovery”. How have you

evolved during the years of designing experience?



Design is a journey of discovery, and I have definitely evolved during the years of designing experience. What kept me going was the passion that I had for the design. As time went by, I learned more and more about design. The knowledge and experience helped me improve my skills and become a better designer.



I think that success is not just about having good ideas but also about being able to communicate them effectively to your clients. If you are not able to communicate your ideas well, then they will never get implemented properly, which means that they will not be successful at all!

What’s the major change you’ve witnessed in interior designing since you started?



I think that the major change that I have witnessed since I started is actually not a change in technique or style, but rather a change in the way of adaptation to the design process. When I first got into interior design, it was all about how you could make the space look. Now it’s less about aesthetics and more about the experience of being there and telling a story and vision of your client—what does it feel like?

How can we create an environment that makes people want to spend time there?



It’s so much more than just having nice things; it’s about creating a space that feels like home, where you can relax and be yourself. It is a personal journey that you take your clients.

Design project for Zaina Fine Jewelry





What sets Ereno Design Studio from other Design Studios?



At Ereno Design Studio, we’re all about making sure that you have the right tools to make the most of your space. We pour out our emotions on the designing process. We believe in creating a beautiful, functional space for our clients. We understand that every person has different needs, and we are committed to creating spaces that are built specifically for our clients.





What sets us apart is that we take pride in our ability to listen to our client’s needs, and then design spaces with them in mind. We believe that a great design should be both functional and beautiful—and we work hard to make sure that both are taken into account when we’re designing your space.





Can you brief your projects and major area of expertise?



I’ve been working in the field of interior design for two decades now. In that time, I’ve completed projects ranging from residential, hospitality, corporate, and commercial spaces.



I’m especially interested in designing spaces that are both functional and beautiful, so I love working with clients who want to add a little bit of aesthetic flair to their space without sacrificing functionality.



One of my favorite projects was an office design in the Bahrain Royal Flight that I turned into a fully functional office.



Bar & Lounge Conceptual design





Which are the major projects you’ve managed so far?





The Bahrain Royal Flight is one of the major projects that we’ve executed so far.



Their style is very Modern: simple lines and bright colors—and we worked together to bring those elements into their new office while still keeping it warm and comfortable. For example, we painted the walls with a color that extrudes luxury; we used dark wood floors throughout so those same colors could be reflected in the rugs and furniture, and we brought natural light into every room through windows and skylights.



Residential Project







Out of all these projects, which was the most challenging one and why?



From a design perspective, the most challenging project will be working on the client’s budget. The reason is that we were trying to solve a problem that has been around for years but hasn’t been solved by anyone else yet.





We had to overcome several challenges:



The need for a solution that was both simple and creative at the same time.



The need for a solution that would meet the aesthetic criteria of our client.



The need for a solution that would be easy to implement in multiple locations.







Ereno Design Studio undertakes Renovate projects as well. Do you find it more challenging than the new projects?



It is more challenging to undertake a renovation project. Once you start a renovating project, you are designing something that has been designed many times before. You have to make sure that all the hidden problems will resurface during the renovation problem, so it gets addressed and dealt with during the process.



As a designer, it’s important to me that my work lasts—that it’s built well and lasts a long time. Renovate projects are an opportunity for me to make sure that happens.









What’s the potential of interior design in the Middle East and especially in the Kingdom in

the coming years?



I’m really excited about the potential of interior designing in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



I think there is a huge opportunity for growth and development in this field because it combines so many different aspects of design. The ability to create an environment that is both visually appealing and functional is something that I find very rewarding. I think that interior designers have the power to make a real difference in people’s lives by bringing them together with like-minded individuals who share similar interests and values. It also allows people to express themselves through their personal spaces, which can be very empowering!





What’s next for Ereno Design Studio?



I think the next step for Ereno Design Studio is to be more flexible and open to

change. We want to be able to work with our clients as closely as possible, so we can

understand their needs and deliver exactly what they’re looking for. As a team of

professional designers, we are committed to designing, building, and executing.



Our goal is to really get to know our clients and figure out what they’re looking for in

their design projects, so we can build a relationship with them that lasts long after

the project is over. We don’t just want to create something beautiful and

functional—we want to create something that fits in seamlessly with your life, so you

can enjoy it every day without having to think about it.







Any message that you would like to convey to our readers?



I’m a designer, and I love what I do—but it’s not just about the design. It’s about the

people who use our products, and the process of creating something together.



I started this company because I wanted other people to feel the same way about design that I do. That’s why we only use designers who are passionate about their work so that they can create designs that will make our clients’ businesses stand out from the crowd.



We are so excited to be able to share our work with you, and we hope that you enjoy it as much as we do.