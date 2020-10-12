Monday, October 12, 2020
Desigh thinking for Pure Living Lakshmi

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

Indian Ladies Association will be organising its next online talk show titled ” Design thinking for Pure living” with Design thinker and social entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon of “chekkutty” fame on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 at 5pm. It is open to all through the ILA Bahrain facebook page. This is a part of the  webinar series being held by ILA to spread positivity and hope to all its members and masses through its social media. The host / moderator for the event would be Ms. Mariam George , Senior member and former General secretary of ILA and the technical support will be provided by Ms. Trupti Sudeep, General Secretary ILA.

Founder of “Pure Living”, Lakshmi grew to fame when she launched Project wicksdom (Ammoommathiri)  which ensured livelihood and dignity to destitute underprivileged elderly women. She made notable contributions to the society  after the Kerala floods in 2018   when she came up with innovative ideas to help the handloom weavers who had lost their livelihood in the floods and to the fisherfolk who had saved thousands of lives in the floods.  With notable stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mamootty and Mohanlal as her voluntary brand ambassadors, two of  Lakshmi’s projects “Shayya and CoVeed” have been selected very recently by the United Nations in the list of  best practices across the world during the pandemic. For further information or sponsorship of the event, please contact 39681058. All proceeds go to “Sneha”, a recreation centre for children with special needs.

Previous articlestc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema
Next articlePolice dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema

Continuing its effort to connect with the community and enhance moviegoers' innovative experiences further, stc Bahrain has entered into a digital transformation...
Read more
PR This Week

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East...
Read more
PR This Week

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital has recorded an unprecedented number of births in just 1 month, with over 100 babies being delivered at the...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Baraka Islamic Bank Wins “Best Innovation in Retail Marketing in the Kingdom of Bahrain” Award

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), one of the leading Bahraini financial institutions in the field of Islamic banking, has been awarded the...
Read more
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
Read more

MOST READ

Education Ministry well-prepared for distance learning

Inside Bahrain
Bahrain government schools started the new academic year today via distance learning temporarily as the Ministry of Education made great efforts and...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema

Continuing its effort to connect with the community and enhance moviegoers' innovative experiences further, stc Bahrain has entered into a digital transformation...
Sports This Week

Khalid bin Hamad receives Spanish Olympic Committee President

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and President of Bahrain Olympic...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
PR This Week

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East...
PR This Week

Al Baraka Islamic Bank Wins “Best Innovation in Retail Marketing in the Kingdom of Bahrain” Award

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), one of the leading Bahraini financial institutions in the field of Islamic banking, has been awarded the...
PR This Week

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital has recorded an unprecedented number of births in just 1 month, with over 100 babies being delivered at the...
Inside Bahrain

Alba receives two major awards from Middle East Investor Relations Association

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has been honoured with two prestigious awards -- Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in...
Uncategorized

Bahrain.bh is Your One-Stop-Site for the Government Services and Info!

Whether you are a citizen or resident in the Kingdom, the National Portal bahrain.bh needs to be on your list of bookmarks....
Uncategorized

The Culture Authority Launches the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities launched the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program at the Jasra Handicrafts Center, as part of the...
Inside Bahrain

SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing...
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Sports This Week

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse...
Inside Bahrain

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

Interior Ministry has started to use police dogs to detect and discover those infected with the coronavirus. It is...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Police dogs COVID-19

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

stc Mukta

stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in...

Hyundai Face Mask Bahrain

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Birth Month

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist...