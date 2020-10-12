“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

Indian Ladies Association will be organising its next online talk show titled ” Design thinking for Pure living” with Design thinker and social entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon of “chekkutty” fame on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 at 5pm. It is open to all through the ILA Bahrain facebook page. This is a part of the webinar series being held by ILA to spread positivity and hope to all its members and masses through its social media. The host / moderator for the event would be Ms. Mariam George , Senior member and former General secretary of ILA and the technical support will be provided by Ms. Trupti Sudeep, General Secretary ILA.

Founder of “Pure Living”, Lakshmi grew to fame when she launched Project wicksdom (Ammoommathiri) which ensured livelihood and dignity to destitute underprivileged elderly women. She made notable contributions to the society after the Kerala floods in 2018 when she came up with innovative ideas to help the handloom weavers who had lost their livelihood in the floods and to the fisherfolk who had saved thousands of lives in the floods. With notable stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mamootty and Mohanlal as her voluntary brand ambassadors, two of Lakshmi’s projects “Shayya and CoVeed” have been selected very recently by the United Nations in the list of best practices across the world during the pandemic. For further information or sponsorship of the event, please contact 39681058. All proceeds go to “Sneha”, a recreation centre for children with special needs.