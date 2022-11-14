DHL Express Signs MoU with Bahrain Airport Company

- Advertisement -

DHL Express, the leading global express and logistics provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), at the Bahrain International Airshow 2022.

The MoU will see both parties enhance collaboration on upcoming projects to support DHL’s planned investment in expanding its local operations to better serve its customers both locally and across the entire region.

The signing of the MoU was held at the Bahrain International Airport stand, between the Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA, Nour Suliman, and the Chief Executive Officer of BAC, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah. Also present during the signing were the Head of Operations of DHL Express MENA, Bachi Spiga, along with Chief Development and Technical Officer of BAC, Abdulla Janahi, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of BAC, Ayman Zainal, and other members of the BAC team.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Nour Suliman, CEO of DHL Express MENA said: “The Kingdom of Bahrain continues to be a significant Hub for DHL’s regional network. Its strategic location, conducive business environment, and developed logistics infrastructure have enabled us to grow our business, and build a strong and resilient network to service our domestic and regional customers. We look forward to our continued partnership with BAC to further accelerate our expansion plans”.

Further commenting on this partnership, Mohamed Yousif Albinfalah, CEO of BAC, added: “Bahrain has been home to DHL’s business since 1976 when the company established its first Hub in the Middle East region. Since then, DHL has benefitted from the country’s progressive approach to nurturing business partnerships, to allowed it to grow its footprint and expand its operations. As the operator and managing body of the Kingdom’s aerospace gateway, BAC is pleased to be strengthening its partnership with DHL and we will continue to support them with their ongoing investments”.