DIAMOND SHINE FOR HEALTH CENTRES

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Primary Healthcare Centres have obtained the diamond-level accreditation from Accreditation Canada International (ACI) for their excellence in meeting the standards of primary health services.

The accreditation of primary health care centres comes as part of the commitment of all government health facilities to Article 48/2018, which stipulates the necessity of achieving optimal quality health services.

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH) president, LieutenantGeneral Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa lauded the success and hailed the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to develop the health system.

He added that this accreditation for primary health care centres requires a series of comprehensive evaluation stages carried out by a neutral and independent body to determine the extent of the health institution’s commitment to quality and patient safety standards. “Bahrain has taken pioneering steps in developing the health sector as it has been a model in dealing with various medical issues and in prioritising citizens and residents’ welfare,” the state-run Bahrain News Agency cited Dr Shaikh Abdullah.

- Advertisement -

The ACI praised cooperation over 15 years of successive and continuous achievements with primary health care centres, the most recent of which was the primary health care centres obtaining diamond accreditation without any requirements. The level of health services in the centres was praised, noting the high professionalism enjoyed by the staff. The health sector in the centres confirms the extent of the care and attention that the esteemed government attaches to excellence in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Government Hospitals obtained Institutional Accreditation from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties after evaluating the training-related facilities based on the standards approved by the commission. This achievement is represented by the ability of government hospitals, represented by the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC), to obtain programmatic accreditation for a number of new medical specialties from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

Government Hospitals Board of Trustees, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa affirmed the importance of these accreditations in enhancing the status of government hospitals and health services provided in Bahrain. He also noted the importance of medical training as the basic building block for qualifying medical personnel to achieve quality services to patients.

Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Ahmed Mohammad Al Ansari affirmed the keenness of government hospitals to provide an educational environment for trainers and trainees based on the foundations of health education and to provide high-quality training in all specialties.