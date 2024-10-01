Digital Labour Services

- Advertisement -

Labour Ministry enhances services for citizens and residents

The Ministry of Labour has announced the development of 20 new services aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of services provided to citizens and residents in Bahrain. This initiative is part of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and follows the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to develop 500 services across 24 government entities.

Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan, highlighted the ministry’s efforts to simplify procedures, reduce documentation by 50 per cent and decrease service completion time by 25pc, with many services now fully digital.

“Our goal is to make our services more accessible and efficient for everyone,” he stated.

Key developments include the digitisation of the “Foras” (Opportunities) Programme, which has reduced the completion time from four days to one. Additionally, three services in the Employment Directorate have been upgraded: job vacancy listings, issuing certificates for persons with disabilities, and Bahrainisation certificates.

In the Directorate of Professional Institutes Affairs, eight services have been digitised. These include renewing private training institution licences, licensing training programmes, and licensing administrative and technical staff and trainers, both Bahraini and foreign. This move aims to streamline processes and make it easier for professional institutes to operate.

The Directorate of Inspection and Occupational Safety has also seen improvements with the development of two services: resolving labour complaints and notifying the ministry of workforce reductions. These enhancements are designed to ensure better compliance with labour laws and improve workplace safety.

In the Labour Relations sector, two services have been enhanced: approving trade union leave requests and resolving collective disputes. These improvements aim to foster better labour relations and ensure fair treatment of workers.

The Unemployment Support Services have also been significantly improved, with four services now fully digitised. These include tracking unemployment benefit records, responding to inquiries, addressing grievances, and registering compensation claims for dismissed workers. These enhancements are intended to provide better support for unemployed individuals and ensure they receive the benefits they are entitled to.

These developments align with the government’s commitment to enhancing service quality and efficiency. By leveraging digital technologies and streamlining processes, the Labour Ministry aims to provide faster, more efficient services to the people of Bahrain.