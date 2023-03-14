Digital Transformation Essential for Business Growth and Efficiency

- Advertisement -

Several IT experts have stated that Bahrain’s corporate sector is set to take advantage of AI applications in a variety of sectors, including enhancing operational efficiency, productivity, and customer service. Furthermore, they noted that large corporations such as banks are clearly demonstrating these trends, emphasizing the need for more SMEs to move toward digital transformation and AI.

- Advertisement -

During a workshop organized by “Etisalcom” entitled ” Digital Transformation for Business ‎Growth and Efficiency”, local and international experts stated that Bahrain’s solid infrastructure, such as its reliable and affordable internet service, is one of the factors accelerating this digital transition, along with having cutting-edge regulations and hosting global headquarters of some of the biggest AI businesses.

The key speakers included Mr Tareq Fakhroo, BTECH Chairman, Dr. Jassim Haji, Chairman of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Ubaydli Ubaydli, Chairman of the Arab ICT Union (AICTU), Mr. Rashed Al-Snan, CEO of Etisalcom, and representatives of Huawei Bahrain and several leading Bahraini ICT companies.

In a workshop organized by Etisalcom.. In a workshop organized by Etisalcom.. In a workshop organized by Etisalcom.. In a workshop organized by Etisalcom.. In a workshop organized by Etisalcom..

The workshop featured keynote speeches, interactive sessions, and panel discussions on topics such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, intelligent IT and smart collaboration solutions. Several CEOs, CTOs and IT Managers and Etisalcom business partners also participated.

Mr Rashed Al-Snan stated that organizing this workshop is part of Etisalcom’s objective to effectively interact with its numerous partners and highlight the most innovative applications in the ICT field. In addition to introducing the business sector and Bahraini society to the benefits of these apps in company development. Furthermore, he extended his thanks to all seminar partners, supporters, and attendees.

“The IT sector in Bahrain is one of the most promising, capable of creating more high-quality job opportunities, diversifying sources of income, and growing the Kingdom’s GDP. It has also become a crucial component for the growth of other sectors such as industry, tourism, transportation, and banking among others.” According to Mr Al-Snan.