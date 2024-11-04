Digital Transformation Report

- Advertisement -

A cooperation agreement was signed between the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies (Derasat) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to jointly prepare the “Bahrain National Human Development Report 2026” on digital transformation in Bahrain.

Contributing agencies include the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Sustainable Development Ministry, and Tamkeen.

Derasat chairman Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, commended Bahrain’s achievements in human development, enhancing citizens’ professional, intellectual, and creative capacities. He highlighted that these efforts came within the framework of the comprehensive development process, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He expressed pride in Derasat’s productive partnership with the UN, which has yielded key reports supporting decision-making and research since 2017. He noted the role of national entities in these efforts, which contributed to showcasing Bahrain’s ongoing achievements in alignment with the Government Plan, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also added that the 2026 report’s focus on digital transformation aligns with royal directives and government priorities to improve the efficiency and quality of public services through modern technologies such as artificial intelligence. He emphasised Derasat’s commitment to preparing this report, backed by its expertise and focus on digital progress.

He further highlighted Bahrain’s strong global position in digital transformation, as demonstrated by the UN e-Government and cybersecurity rankings and its roles in the International Telecommunication Union, Digital Cooperation Organisation, and initiatives endorsed by the Arab Summit. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s call at the UN for a global AI governance treaty to promote development and peace.

UNDP acting Jeehan Salahaldeen Al Murbati, welcomed the partnership with Derasat in preparing the national development report focusing on digital transformation, as key driver of sustainable growth and competitiveness. She noted the collaboration’s alignment with shared goals for inclusive, sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.