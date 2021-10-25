DILMUNIA BREAST CANCER RUN BRINGS 100+ WOMEN TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Listen to this article now

Dilmunia, Bahrain’s mixed-use development and wellbeing island in partnership with Lettuce Run, an all-female running group in Bahrain hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 16th, bringing together more than 100 participants in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. BHD 1500 BHD was donated to the Kingdom’s breast cancer society, Think Pink Bahrain, directed towards several areas that would better support the Kingdom in regards to breast cancer; Awareness, Education, and Research.

Furthermore, the Breast Cancer Walk brought speakers to share their insights and educate attendees on crucial topics related to breast cancer.

Speakers included Dr. Subashini Perumal, a Specialist Oncologist doctor who gave an overview of the importance of early detection and routine check-up, and Dana Zubari, Founder of Lettuce Run, who shared the benefits of physical fitness as prevention to breast cancer.

The walk is aligned with Dilmunia’s vision and mandate to develop healthy communities that prioritize health and wellness. The event took place on one of Bahrain’s most popular scenic destinations, the Dilmunia Canal, which is the Kingdom’s largest man-made body of water.

Dilmunia extended its gratitude to all Sponsors of the event including Mall of Dilmunia, Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Naseej, Andra Public Relations,Tamimi Markets and Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) who welcomed this Dilmunia initiative.

All Participants were provided with personalized t-shirts and masks, and vouchers from Bahrain Specialist Hospital that offered special discounts for mammography and breast ultrasound consultations. At the end of the walk, participants received medals for their contribution. Additionally, a station by the Bahrain Specialist Hospital was set up for free health checkups.