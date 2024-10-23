Dilmunia Hosts Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

- Advertisement -

Dilmunia island hosted its fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday 19th of October 2024, witnessing an outstanding turnout from Dilmunia’s community and from all over the Kingdom of Bahrain in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an event aligned with Dilmunia’s vision and commitment to develop a vibrant community centered on wellbeing, awareness and healthy living.

The event’s sponsors included Ithmaar Development Company, Nadeen School, Mall of Dilmunia, Ahmed AlQaed Group, United Tower Real Estate, Naseej, Andra Public Relations and Al Jazira Supermarket. The walk took place along one of Bahrain’s most scenic destinations, the Dilmunia Canal, against the captivating backdrop of pink dancing fountains in solidarity with the global breast cancer awareness campaign.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Bahrain Breast Cancer Society “Think Pink Bahrain” with a sum of BHD 1,400 raised from the event’s corporate sponsors, this in addition to contributions collected from entry fees and individual donations, as well as product purchases at the event directly from the Society. These funds will support the Society’s initiatives related to awareness, education, and research in the fight against breast cancer, contributing to Bahrain’s national efforts in combating the disease.

The event also featured guest speakers, including Husnia Karimi, founder of She Medic First Aid Training, who shared her heartfelt survival story and emphasized the importance of early detection in battling breast cancer. Dr. Cristina Skrypnyk, a consultant medical geneticist, through a very informative speech, addressed the significance of raising awareness and encouraged attendees to prioritize regular screening and prevention to increase the chances of early diagnosis and improve survival rates.

In addition to the walk, Alosra Supermarket contributed by providing water and refreshments for participants, while Wahaj Cultural Initiative and the Paramedic Academy Team deployed a group of certified paramedics and offered medical testing including blood pressure, heartbeat rate, blood sugar and Oxygen levels. The organizers led sessions of warm-up and cool-down prior to and after the walk, energizing participants for the event.

On this occasion, Mohammed Khalil Alsayed, CEO of Ithmaar Development Company stated: “We were proud to collaborate for the fourth consecutive year with our partners and event’s sponsors to highlight one of the most critical health issues affecting women worldwide. This event supports the global breast cancer awareness campaign held every October and aligns with Dilmunia’s vision of fostering a community where wellbeing and vitality are paramount. We extend our gratitude to all sponsors and participants for their invaluable contributions, which made this event a resounding success and reinforced our shared commitment to the fight against breast cancer.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated globally every October to raise awareness about breast cancer’s impact and highlight advancements in prevention and early detection. According to the World Health Organization, 2022 saw 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 670,000 deaths, making it the second most prevalent cancer globally.