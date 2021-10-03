‘Discover America Week” Set to Delight Lulu Shoppers

Listen to this article now

Lulu Hypermarket‘s popular annual Discover America Week festival will delight shoppers from October 3 to 7, 2021, at all Lulu outlets.

With a bounty of American products and an attractive 30% discount promotional offer on all American foods, chilled products, fresh fruit and vegetables, and electronic goods, this is a fantastic showcase for Lulu’s American connection. There are also attractive offers on branded smartphones such as Apple products.

The popular Lulu kitchens will fill the aisles with the fragrance of specialty American hot foods. There will be a special 30% promotional discount on U.S. goods for all purchases of BD 4 and above in the form of supermarket vouchers.

To create the right buzz and showcase American automobile technology, Lulu has set aside a space for a display of iconic U.S.-made Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as a simulator bike that will give consumers a real feel for how they ride. There will also be a parade of Harley bikes ridden by Bahrain bikers on October 3, 2021. The Festival will be inaugurated by the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain, H.E. Maggie Nardi.