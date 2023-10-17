Discover the latest in ICT at the Bahrain International eGovernment Forum 2023!

- Advertisement -

If you are interested discovering the latest advancements in technologies, especially in AI and ICT innovations, then the Bahrain International eGovernment Forum 2023 is the right platform for you.

Organized by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the 10th edition of the forum is set to take place next month from 9th to 11th October at Exhibition World Bahrain, under the patronage of HE Gen. Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT).

The forum’s central theme, ‘AI: Reshaping Industries’, will explore how artificial intelligence stands at the forefront of advanced technologies. The forum tracks will highlight AI and the Future of Work, AI and Social Networks, Role of AI in Digital Transformation, Adopting AI to advance the World, AI and Socio-Economic Development. Ethical and Regulatory Aspects of AI and the AI Implementation & Challenges.

The forum is an interactive platform for senior officials, employees from Government and private sectors as well as civil society institutions, academia and individuals to gain the knowledge, network, and do business.

Alongside with the forum, COMEX Bahrain Technology exhibition 2023 will take place showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions by local and international companies in the tech world. It will provide a wide scope of concepts in a diverse selection of ICT areas including Artificial Intelligence, the Metaverse, quantum computing, programming, and sustainability to mission-critical cloud, IoT, and Cyber tech. For those interested in attending, COMEX Bahrain is open from 9:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To register or for enquiries, visit forum website www.egovforum.bh or get in touch via email egovforum@iga.gov.bh, or call the Government Services Call Center at 80008001. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.