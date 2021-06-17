DITP Thailand announces the 66th Special Edition of BGJF Virtual Trade Fair

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) Thailand will organize BGJF Virtual Trade Fair from 22-24 June 2021 which will be a new digital marketing channel to link you and Thai Gems & Jewelry manufacturers during the time of pandemic. The trade fair will be held via www.BGJF-VTF.com

Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair or BGJf is one of the world’s most renowned and longest-celebrated gems and jewelry trade fairs in the industry. Held consecutively for 65 times, the fair has pivoted to the virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation last year.

To further the success of the previous online trade fair, DITP aims to leverage BGJF as a full-scale commercial platform to facilitate digital commerce and reconnect business relationships in the age of the new normal.

‘BGJF Virtual Trade Fair (The 66th Special Edition)’ will feature the digital showcases of more than 600 companies from across the world, online business matching services that allows buyers and sellers to easily find potential business opportunities also offering a full digital experience during the virtual show days with live events, webinars and many more.

Register through the BGJF platform, https://bkkgems.com/bgjf_online/AboutBGJF , and avail yourself the opportunity to meet and have a business discussion with Thai exports.