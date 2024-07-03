Dive into Bahrain’s Heritage: New Book “Bahrain Crafts” Launched

- Advertisement -

The New York-based publishing house Assouline, in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, launched the book “Bahrain Crafts” on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

The release of the book sheds light on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and highlights efforts to revive traditional crafts in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The creation of this collaborative environment brings together craft, art, and design, contributing to opportunities for creativity and development.

The book that was released in English is available at the gift shops of the Bahrain National Museum and the Qal’at Al Bahrain Site Museum, as well as at the Made in Bahrain shops at Al Jasra Crafts Centre and Bab Al Bahrain, in addition to the official Assouline website: www.assouline.com, and its stores worldwide.

The book tells the story of traditional Bahraini crafts in four main chapters: crafts related to the sea, crafts practiced on land, ornamental crafts, and crafts for ceremonies and celebrations. The book contains a collection of historical photos and newly taken pictures, creating a distinctive blend that tells the story of the crafts between the past and present.

Regarding the importance of the book, His Excellency Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, emphasized that the publication of “Bahrain Crafts” underscores the growing interest in preserving our cultural heritage and traditional crafts, which are an essential part of our national identity and intangible cultural heritage. He added, “There is a certain beauty that can be found in all handmade objects, as they serve as a testament to a people’s culture and history as experienced today.”

His Excellency stated that through the Authority’s cooperation in publishing the book, we aim to highlight the inherent beauty in each craft and convey the stories of the artisans who have contributed to preserving these traditions. He pointed out that the collaboration with Assouline enhances these efforts to bring the message of Bahraini culture to the world. His also extended his gratitude to everyone who contributed to this valuable work, especially mentioning Assouline, and the efforts of those responsible for the book’s content, including texts and images.

The book is the result of a collaboration between Shaikha Mariam bint Hisham Al Khalifa, a cultural researcher specialising in traditional fashion and textiles with ten years of experience in studying and collecting objects, and French photographer Harald Gottschalk, who has extensive experience in the field of photography with participations in over 60 solo and collective exhibitions throughout his career.

Assouline Publishing was founded in 1994 in France with the aim of creating a new and contemporary style in the creation of cultural books, utilizing attractive visual elements and rich narratives. Since its inception, the publishing house has published approximately 1,700 works, in addition to producing many special editions.