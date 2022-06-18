Diwan Signs Strategic Partnership with University of Strathclyde

Diwan—Bahrain’s ground-breaking, curated and innovative co-working space announced today a long-term strategic partnership with the University of Strathclyde that offers students, staff and alumni the opportunity to become part of Bahrain’s leading hub for a connected community.

Based in the heart of Adliya at the iconic architectural landmark The Terminal building, Diwan is a new and exciting co-working space that serves as a community and member based hub for an engaging working environment. Offering more than just workspace and great coffee, Diwan serves as a centre for collaboration, knowledge sharing and networking with cutting edge technology enabled facilities and a range of curated and specially designed flexible workspaces and offices.

Diwan Location Manager, Neethu Surendran commented “Bahrain has excellent credentials in the start-up world with a thriving community of entrepreneurs and a fully evolved ecosystem that Diwan is a vital part of. Our vision was always to deliver Bahrain’s first fully engaged coworking community as a supportive space for entrepreneurs and those seeking to work differently, and this partnership with the University of Strathclyde enables us to empower and nurture young up and coming talent in Bahrain.”

Speaking about the strategic partnership Elvin Joseph, Director of Business Development Middle East for Strathclyde University stated “The University of Strathclyde is delighted to partner with Diwan Hub in their vibrant space to collaborate, engage and network with leading entrepreneurs. As part of this strategic partnership Strathclyde students and alumni get to use their state-of-the-art facility as an entrepreneurial community space for engagements and collaborations.”

The Kingdom of Bahrain has built an enviable reputation across the MENA region and beyond as a forward-thinking innovative country that supports the entire entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem.

The number of startups in the country has grown at a compound annual growth rate of almost 50 percent over the past three years, as per the data of the Bahrain Economic Board (EDB). As part of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and Start-Up programmes, entrepreneurs have many unique advantages in the country, as well as an attractive regulatory environment. Diwan was created with the aim to provide not just connected, flexible space but a thriving and dynamic environment where ideas and knowledge sharing sit alongside mentorship and guidance for start-ups and SMEs. Since opening its doors in June 2020, Diwan’s membership has increased by 40 percent and daily visitors soar to an impressive 70% of capacity.