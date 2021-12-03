Diyar Al Muharraq Announces Al Kobaisi Group Investment to Develop Residential Villas in the City

Listen to this article now

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces Al Kobaisi Group’s recent investment in residential plots for the development of residential villas. The venture was commemorated by a signing ceremony in the presence of Diyar Al Muharraq Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, and Managing Director of the Al Kobaisi Group, Abdulla Essa Al Kobaisi.

The investment will contribute to the diversity of housing solutions available in Diyar Al Muharraq. The agreement comes as part of the developer’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with key players in the Kingdom’s sector through provision of lucrative investment opportunities, ultimately impacting the growth of Bahrain’s national economy.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulla Essa Al Kobaisi, Managing Director of Al Kobaisi Group, said “We are very pleased to invest in residential plots in Diyar Al Muharraq, with the aim of developing luxurious residential villas. Building on our commitment to leading the real estate sector, taking it to new heights, we continue to focus our efforts on the provision of real estate solutions catering to a diverse audience. It is alongside Diyar Al Muharraq in this shared vision, that we may offer the best housing solutions to the public.”

Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Diyar Al Muharraq Chief Executive Officer, noted on the investment, “We place great importance on strengthening ties with our real estate industry peers in the Kingdom of Bahrain and abroad by offering lucrative investment opportunities in Diyar Al Muharraq. This comes in line with our commitment to developing the sector in a sustainable manner. We are very proud to have secured this investment by Al Kobaisi Group, through which we look forward to offering housing solutions developed at the highest quality and standards to the public. This initiative complements our ongoing mission to develop Diyar Al Muharraq city projects and facilities, emerging a fully integrated city and leading destination in the Kingdom.”

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle while persevering the core family values in Bahraini society. It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.